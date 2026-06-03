World Juniors Summer Showcase

The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase will take place at WFCU Arena in Windsor, ON from July 26 – Aug. 1, 2026.

The World Junior Summer Showcase consists of ten games – featuring World Junior hopefuls from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The non-tournament format is used by each federation as the first evaluation period ahead of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The event features some of the top junior players on the planet and is heavily attended by National Hockey League (NHL) and NCAA scouts as the first viewing following the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. A central location allows for evaluation of European born draft picks.

HN Live, the official livestream partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast all ten games of the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase.

For details, and to purchase tickets click here