Riverfront Summer Series - The Riverfront Big Picnic

The Riverfront Big Picnic transforms Alexander Park into Windsor’s ultimate summer gathering, inspired by classic neighbourhood picnics, family reunions, and carefree afternoons in the park.

Spread out a blanket, grab a lawn chair, and enjoy an afternoon of inflatables, giant games, creative play, LIVE music, face painting, and giant bubbles. Whether you’re challenging friends to a lawn game, watching the kids explore, or relaxing in a waterfront lounge area, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Get details here