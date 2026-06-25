Looking for a reason to move, connect, and give back?

Join us for Run for Rocky on Saturday August 8th—Windsor-Essex’s most welcoming run and walk event!

Whether it’s your first 5K or you’re just in it for a fun 3K walk, this is your moment. Bring your friends, family, or coworkers and be part of something bigger.

Every step supports local 2SLGBTQIA+ youth through the Run for Rocky Legacy Project.

Sign up now at runforrocky.com.

Build your team, and be part of the energy, the community, and the impact.