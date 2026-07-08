Riverfront Summer Series - Riverfront Speakeasy

Step into another era as Riverfront Speakeasy transforms the waterfront into a stylish open-air experience inspired by Windsor’s Prohibition-era history, streetcar legacy, and vibrant arts scene.

Stroll beneath café lights as jazz musicians, vintage cars, illuminated sculptures, and surprise performances bring the park and sculpture garden to life. Discover hidden corners throughout the site featuring interactive art, fortune tellers, LIVE entertainment, and immersive experiences inspired by the glamour and intrigue of the 1920s.

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