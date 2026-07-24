Calling all gearheads and chrome lovers!

Downtown Windsor is revving up for the 11th Annual Ouellette Car Cruise, Friday, August 14th!

Experience a jaw-dropping lineup of street rods, muscle cars, classics, customs, and more.

It’s a full-throttle celebration of Windsor’s legendary automotive legacy, presented by the Downtown Windsor BIA.

Space is limited and you MUST pre-register.

Click here to secure your spot today.

And don’t miss the free afterparty concert on Chatham Street - featuring the Destroyer!