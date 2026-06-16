The Annual Canada Day Parade is here and Windsor-Essex is celebrating “A Canadian Mosaic”

Join the party on Wednesday July 1st in the heart of downtown Windsor - beginning at the corner of Ouellette and Giles at 11 am. Don’t miss the Free Canada Day Fire Cracker Tim Bits at The Parade Fan Zone at Ouellette and University, and lots of entertainment to celebrate Canada Day 2026!

Presented in part by the Government of Canada, the Downtown Windsor BIA, Capital Power, Shoppers Drug Mart, City of Windsor, and Windsor Parade Corporation.

For more details - visit windsorparade.org.