2026 Business Excellence Awards Gala

The Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce holds its Business Excellence Awards – the premier business awards show in Windsor-Essex Thursday, October 8th.

This major event highlights a variety of businesses and individuals, each exhibiting their excellence in various categories. A rigorous judging process narrows down our finalists, with the Award Recipients being recognized the night of the event.

With a red-carpet arrival, elaborate awards show, and dinner succeeding the presentation, this is a fantastic event you won’t want to miss.