Lace up and hit the streets for the 20th Anniversary of the CFB Esquimalt Navy Run!

Join runners, walkers, families, and community members on Saturday, June 20 at CFB Esquimalt – Work Point for a fun and inclusive morning featuring the Navy Fun 10K, 5K, and Kids Fun Run. Whether you’re part of the DND community or simply looking for a great community event, everyone is welcome to take part.

After the race, celebrate with a free pancake breakfast and enjoy the incredible atmosphere alongside your Navy through the beautiful streets of Esquimalt.

For registration and event details visit CFB Esquimalt Navy Run