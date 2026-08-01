Vancouver Aquarium - Fish & Sips: End of Summer Splash Tickets

94.5 Virgin Radio & Vancouver Aquarium are inviting you to one SHELL of a party!

Summer might be coming to an end, but the party is just getting started during the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer! Listen for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Fish & Sips.

Make a splash at Vancouver Aquarium’s end-of-summer bash, where guests 19+ can sip cold drinks, dance to live music, and get splashed by a sea lion—after-hours, all for just $35. Dive into one last unforgettable party this summer and reel in your tickets today at VancouverAquarium.com.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on August 4, 2026 and closes at approximately 6:59 p.m. PT on August 7, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Four prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca