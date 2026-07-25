A Brand New Day is dawning for Spider-Man, and we’re giving fans the chance to experience it on the big screen! 🕸️

Tune into Holly & Nira at 7:30am this week for your chance to win a Spider-Man: Brand New Day Prize Pack, including a 4-pack of tickets + official merchandise!

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY opens exclusively in theatres on July 31, 2026.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 7:30 a.m. PT on July 27, 2026 and closes at approximately 7:40 a.m. PT on July 31, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca