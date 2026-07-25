Grouse Mountain - Centennial Week Tickets

Grouse Mountain is now 100! Enjoy an unforgettable celebration marking a century of remarkable memories, amazing people, and extraordinary experiences with their biggest event of the summer – the Grouse Mountain Centennial Festival!
Tune into the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer this week for your chance to win a 4-pack of Grouse Mountain tickets!
Dates: July 23 - August 3
This is your opportunity to be part of this historic milestone. The Festival will include incredible attractions:
- Spectacular Drone Shows (On Select Dates): Witness the night sky light up with dazzling aerial performances.
- Live Music (July 31 & Aug. 1): Enjoy the sounds of “Coors Light Presents: Music Loud, Mountains Blue”
- Food Truck Delights: Savor a variety of delicious eats from a curated selection of food trucks.
Conveniently located just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver, the city to summit journey is quick and easy, offering you an escape into nature and adventure.