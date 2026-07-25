Grouse Mountain - Centennial Week Tickets

Grouse Mountain is now 100! Enjoy an unforgettable celebration marking a century of remarkable memories, amazing people, and extraordinary experiences with their biggest event of the summer – the Grouse Mountain Centennial Festival!

Tune into the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer this week for your chance to win a 4-pack of Grouse Mountain tickets!

Dates: July 23 - August 3

This is your opportunity to be part of this historic milestone. The Festival will include incredible attractions:

Spectacular Drone Shows (On Select Dates) : Witness the night sky light up with dazzling aerial performances.

(On Select Dates) Witness the night sky light up with dazzling aerial performances. Live Music (July 31 & Aug. 1) : Enjoy the sounds of “Coors Light Presents: Music Loud, Mountains Blue”

(July 31 & Aug. 1) Enjoy the sounds of “Coors Light Presents: Music Loud, Mountains Blue” Food Truck Delights: Savor a variety of delicious eats from a curated selection of food trucks.

Conveniently located just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver, the city to summit journey is quick and easy, offering you an escape into nature and adventure.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT on July 27, 2026 and closes at approximately 3:40 p.m. PT on July 31, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca