Dinner at Mandarin

Gather at Mandarin to celebrate all of life’s special moments, and everyday wins. Listen all week to Sam East for your chance to win dinner for 4 to a Mandarin Restaurant near you!

Mandarin is proud to offer award-winning Chinese-Canadian cuisine featuring a wide selection of over 100 Dishes, including Mandarin’s extensive Beverage Menu featuring wines, beers, signature cocktails, mocktails, refreshing smoothies and more.

With over 100 freshly prepared dishes to choose from, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s tastebuds. Mandarin features high quality food, a warm restaurant atmosphere and friendly service.

Visit www.mandarinrestaurant.com/ for more details about your local Mandarin.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 10, 2026 and closes at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 14, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at999virginradio.ca.