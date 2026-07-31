The CNE is coming back to Exhibition Place August 21 - September 7th and Daryn + Deepa have your chance to win your way in!

Listen weekday mornings 5:30-10 for your chance to win admission for 4 and $100 food voucher to enjoy some the amazing food at the CNE.

Experience the CNE food, rides, bandshell stage and more!

Check out everything going on at the CNE this year HERE.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 4, 2026 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on August 6, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at999virginradio.ca.