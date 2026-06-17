Sometimes you just have to bare everything ….

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, this 10-time Tony Award®-winning musical comedy will have you laughing and cheering all the way to its revealing ending!

While spying on their wives at a Girls’ Night Out, a group of unemployed steelworkers are inspired to make quick cash by forming a team of amateur male strippers with ‘real man’ bodies. But rehearsals aren’t easy, and in preparing for the big show, the guys find themselves fully exposed – physically and emotionally. Can these lovable misfits really pull it off?

Find out for yourself in this boisterous, fun-filled pop-rock musical send-up of gender expectations and stereotypes. With its winning mix of razor-sharp humour and engaging melodies, and a sweet message about leaning into friendship to overcome your fears, The Full Monty is an outrageously fun production that will charm the pants off you.

For tickets, visit here.