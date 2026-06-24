Sunfest ’26, presented by TD, returns to Victoria Park July 9–12, 2026, with its full artist lineup now announced - the largest in the festival’s history. Recognized as Canada’s leading free-admission global music and jazz festival, Sunfest draws more than 115,000 visits annually for four days of live music, international cuisine, and cultural artisans.

This year’s edition features 52 musical ensembles representing Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and Indigenous communities across Turtle Island, alongside a strong local presence following the festival’s first open call for London-based artists. The 2026 lineup brings together globally recognized and market-breaking artists across genres: acts that are actively shaping audiences, redefining scenes, and driving momentum in the international marketplace, while also spotlighting the strength and export-ready talent within the local community.

Festivalgoers can experience performances across five outdoor stages, alongside more than 200 food, craft, and artisan vendors throughout Victoria Park. As always, admission remains free, ensuring accessible programming for audiences of all ages.

Sunfest continues to play a key role in Canada’s live music ecosystem, connecting artists with audiences and industry through initiatives such as the International Presenters Network, while contributing to London’s designation as a UNESCO City of Music.