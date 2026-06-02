For the fourth consecutive season, and sixth time in tour history, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada’s elite Cup Series will buck into London, Ontario, holding the PBR London Classic at Canada Life Place on June 5, 2026.

PBR Canada’s Cup Series, which set tour records in eleven cities in 2025, welcoming more than 75,000 fans, regularly features Canada’s best riders alongside some of the organization’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the nation.

For one night only, fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the unpredictable, action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous bull-riding athletes face off against their 1,800-pound opponents born to buck.

The PBR London Classic will mark the fifth event of the 2026 regular season for PBR Canada’s premier Cup Series.

For tickets and additional details, visit here.