Over The River and Through The Woods

The ties that bind – and sometimes choke – are explored with uproarious results in this heartwarming comedy about growing up and growing old. The generation gap is affectionately portrayed through the eyes of four Italian American immigrants who reside over the life of their grandson, Nick Cristano, with loving manipulation. When Nick decides to cut his family ties and move away to pursue his career, the aging grandparents hatch an offbeat scheme to stop their beloved grandson from leaving – with side-splitting results.

A fun-filled journey with hilarious twists leads Nick to the realization that his grandparents have much more to dish out, in the way of advice, than hearty meals. Family is truly the centre – the very heart of life – and this memorable production will speak to all generations of theatregoers.

Tengo famiglia!

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Running Time: 2 hours, including a 20-minute intermission.

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