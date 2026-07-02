Londonlicious Summer Festival 2026

Welcome to London’s most iconic food festival!

Growing Chefs! Ontario presents the return of Londonlicious happening from July 24th - August 16th, spotlighting what is unique and delicious in the Forest City! With over 40 of London’s best restaurants participating, it’s never been easier to support a local sense of community and enjoy a great meal with family or friends!

Together, let’s build a strong, local food economy, simply by going out to eat amazing food at some of our best, local restaurants! Please support the amazing venues during Londonlicious – and throughout the entire year!

Find a full list of participating restaurants and menus HERE!