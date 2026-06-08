London Heritage Council Presents: Night Market London & Canada Day London

London Heritage Council Proudly Presents Night Market London and Canada Day London 2026

What: Night Market London | Canada Day London

When: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 7:00-11:00 p.m. | Wednesday, July 1, 2026, 12:00-11:00 p.m.

Where: Dundas Place & Talbot Street, London, ON

Londoners and visitors of all ages can once again enjoy free activities and entertainment during London’s ultimate family-friendly event weekend! Celebrate the vibrant mosaic of our community at Night Market London, then join us as we reflect on our shared history and celebrate Canada Day together.

Night Market London

Kicking off its eighth year, Night Market London returns to transform downtown into a lively and interactive nighttime festival. Organized by the London Heritage Council since its inception, the event has become a signature celebration of the people of this amazing city. Attendees can expect

Live performances from local musicians and street performers

Food and drink from London’s diverse culinary scene

Artisan booths, small business vendors, and interactive activities for all ages

It’s a high-energy, inclusive celebration that brings our community together under the stars on the eve of Canada Day.

Canada Day London

The London Heritage Council is proud to continue organizing Canada Day London—the city’s main Canada Day celebration—for the 10th consecutive year. This event brings together the rich cultures and diverse peoples who make up the Canada we know and love.

Canada Day London honours those who have come before us, acknowledging their legacies and contributions to the society we now enjoy. In this milestone year, serving as a focus for the community’s bicentennial celebration, Canada Day London offers a space to reflect on our history and commit to mutual respect and shared heritage.

The celebration includes: