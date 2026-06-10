Launch Party in the Park

Saturday, June 20th — The countdown to Western Fair starts here!

Join us for the FREE Western Fair Launch Party on Saturday, June 20th from 10am to 1pm at Queens Park beside the Western Fair Market.

Enjoy face painting, craft stations, fair food, live horses, and a hug from Happy!

Plus, for three hours only, get 50% off Fair admission and SuperPasses.

Visitors can buy Fair tickets at the lowest price of the year. In person for 3 hours only:

$10 admission - regularly $20 at the gate

$35 Superpass (ride-all-day + admission) – regularly $70 at the gate

Free family fun. Huge Fair savings. June 20th only.

Visit here for more details.