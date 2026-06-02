Everybody say “Yeah!” and let Kinky Boots lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of every Best Musical award, including the Tony®, Grammy®, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 @ 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 @ 7:30 PM

Grab your tickets today here!