Hyde Park BIA PondFest 2026

PondFest is a one-day community celebration in Hyde Park, known for its lively atmosphere and engaging activities that bring people together in the heart of the Village Green. This beloved summer tradition offers something for everyone, whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a music lover, or simply seeking a fun day out with family and friends.

In addition to the piano reveal, PondFest features an incredible lineup of local bands, showcasing the musical talent that makes London a UNESCO City of Music. Festivalgoers can also enjoy captivating performances by street entertainers, a variety of vendors, delicious offerings from food trucks, and much more.

This year, don’t miss a special FREE SHOW from Preston Pablo!

Join us at PondFest 2026 for a vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and connection—it’s the highlight of the summer in Hyde Park!

Find a full schedule of festivities HERE!