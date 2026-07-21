Growing Chefs Ontario - Pizza Party Fundraiser

Celebrate summer with an evening of wood-fired pizza, seasonal ingredients, cold drinks, and great company — all in support of Growing Chefs! Ontario’s local food education programs!

Community, Pizza, Purpose

A community-focused, all-you-can-eat Pizza Party Fundraiser inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut buffet — only better, with local, seasonal ingredients and a wood-fired oven twist. All proceeds directly support Growing Chefs! Ontario’s food education programming.

What to expect…

A celebration of all things delicious and local! We will be transforming our GCO Headquarters into a pizzeria featuring our delicious wood-fired oven pizzas, seasonal salads and delicious desserts! Join us for a night of delicious pizzas and treats!

Important Information:

Seating & Service

We will be offering two seatings for our Pizza Party Fundraiser, each seating will allow a 90 minute dining experience, giving you lots of time to help yourself to the buffet and enjoy your pizza!

Our first seating starts at 5:30PM and finishes at 7:00PM.

This will allow us to reset the space for our Second Seating starting at 7:30PM.

Outdoor Dining: With beautiful weather on the horizon, our patio is fully licensed, and we invite you to sit out in our gorgeous garden and enjoy the outdoors!

In true Pizza Party fashion, there will be open and communal seating, giving you the chance to break pizza with both old and new friends!

We will have open seating available so that you can bond with your neighbours over your shared love of pizza! There will be no reserved seating, and we offer 6 tables of 6 in our dining room and a table of 12 available in our front room.

Pricing (No HST): Tickets Include: seasonal salads, all-You-Can-Eat Pizza & a Delicious Desserts!

Adults: $40pp

Kids 12& Under: $20pp

Toddlers 3& Under: EAT FREE!

Helpful Tip: For Purchasing Both Adult & Kid’s Tickets

Add Adult tickets to your cart. Click ​“View Cart”. Select ​“Continue to Cart”. Then click ​“Add More Items” (this option appears in your cart, at the bottom of the screen). From there, you can add Kids tickets before checking out.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

We’re sorry for the extra steps and really appreciate your flexibility! I’m actively working on making this process smoother moving forward! If you need assistance with the check out process, we are happy to help and can be reach at events@​growingchefsontario.​ca.

If you are bringing a toddler under 3, you must let us know in advance, so that we can properly set our space! We have a limited amount of booster seats, please let us know if you require one and we will reserve them on a first come first serve basis. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!

Bar: Growing Chefs! HQ is fully licensed and we will have local wine, beer and cocktail options available for purchase during the evening.

Location: Growing Chefs! Ontario Headquarters at 460 King St.

Food Allergies: All pizzas will be nut-free and we will have a selection of vegetarian pizzas available. If you have further dietary concerns, please contact our Event Lead, David at events@​growingchefsontario.​ca, and we will do our best to make the appropriate accommodations.

Cancellations: Refund or cancellation requests must be communicated directly to David at events@​growingchefsontario.​ca a minimum of 7 days prior to the event. In the event of a cancellation within the 7 days, you will be offered a tax receipt for the full amount of your ticket purchase price.

From Us to You

Our Pizza Party Fundraisers are one of the GCO Staffs favourite events to host! We look forward to the day where we open up our pizza oven all year long!

On behalf our of team, we wanted to take a moment to thank you for support Growing Chefs! Ontario and everything we do. With your purchase today you are directly helping fund our Educational Programs in the Community!

We are excited to serve up some delicious and creative Chef-inspired wood-fired pizzas as our way of thanking you for supporting our organization!