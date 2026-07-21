Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical

Fall under the spell of the worldwide phenomenon.

When Queen Elsa’s hidden icy powers plunge the kingdom of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister – the fearless optimist Anna – teams up with Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven to find her. As the storm rages on, both sisters must learn only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.

This is the story your entire family knows and loves, but as you have never seen before. Disney’s Frozen is an awe-inspiring production that brings the magic, music, and spectacle of the hit movie to the stage, with thrilling surprises along the way. Enjoy a dozen new songs alongside beloved classics “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and of course, the iconic “Let it Go.”

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

For tickets and additional details, visit here.