AfroFiesta Festival 2026

Experience the vibrant soul of Afro-Caribbean culture right here in Canada!

Join us on Saturday, September 5th at Dundas Place Block#1in London, Ontario for a FREE family-friendly celebration of African culture, music, food, art, and community! ❤️💛💚

Enjoy:

🎶 Live DJs

🎤 Live performances & artists

💃 Dancing & entertainment

🍛 Delicious food vendors

🛍️ Unique craft vendors

🌍 Cultural vibes for the whole familyBring your friends, bring your energy, and come celebrate with us!

📍 Dundas Place Block #1— London, Ontario

📅 Saturday, September 5th

🎟️ Free Entry