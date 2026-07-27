AfroFiesta Festival 2026

Experience the vibrant soul of Afro-Caribbean culture right here in Canada!
Join us on Saturday, September 5th at Dundas Place Block#1in London, Ontario for a FREE family-friendly celebration of African culture, music, food, art, and community! ❤️💛💚
Enjoy:
🎶 Live DJs
🎤 Live performances & artists
💃 Dancing & entertainment
🍛 Delicious food vendors
🛍️ Unique craft vendors
🌍 Cultural vibes for the whole familyBring your friends, bring your energy, and come celebrate with us!
📍 Dundas Place Block #1— London, Ontario
📅 Saturday, September 5th
🎟️ Free Entry