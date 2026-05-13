The Night Show with Myles

Spend your night with Myles Galloway—weeknights on The Night Show on Virgin Radio!

Myles connects you to the biggest pop-culture moments, what’s trending, and can’t-miss celeb and artist interviews.Check out new music and weigh in on your future favs with Binge or Cringe—the NEW MUSIC spotlight where you decide what plays on Virgin Radio.

At 8 p.m., DJ Flipout takes over with The Night Show Mix, spinning today’s biggest hits non-stop.

Connect with Myles: Text 999-99 and on the Talkback mic on the iHeartRadio app

DJ Flipout

Pronunciation: /flɪp’aʊt/

V. Slang (flipout, flipping out; past flipped out)

1 : react in an excited, delighted, or surprised way

2 : to lose control of one’s self

3 : to put in motion with a sudden impulse

4 : this guy