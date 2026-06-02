The 103.1 Virgin Radio Hit Squad, sponsored by Chicken Chef, is hitting the road this summer!
Manitoba summers are filled with concerts, events, festivals, the beach, the park, and the patio – and we’re going to as many as we can! Watch for the Virgin Radio cruiser out and about in the community and be sure to stop by for your chance to play games, win prizes, and loads more!
Upcoming events:
- Pride Festival – The Forks – June 6 & 7
- Pride Parade – Downtown Winnipeg – June 7
- EPIC Golf Tournament - Southwood Golf & Country Club - June 9
- Winnipeg Sea Bears - Canada Life Centre - June 12
- Challenge for Life - Assiniboine Park / Munson Park - June 13
- FIFA World Cup Summer Watch Party - Lyric Theatre Assiniboine Park - June 18