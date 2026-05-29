It’s the Ace Burpee Show Local Artist of the Month for June - HAVS

HAVS

HAVS is an alternative R&B/Pop singer, songwriter, and producer known for her ethereal vocals and genre-defying sound. With a fluid approach and a magnetic honesty that defines her sound, she blends strong R&B influences with evocative storytelling to deeply resonate with listeners. Her self-written songs are crafted to inspire connection and self-alignment, harnessing the power of words and melodies to create vivid, immersive worlds.

Born into a lineage of artists, HAVS discovered her passion for creative expression at a young age. Fuelled by an innate need to communicate, she ventured into visual arts, piano, and dance, honing her ability to convey emotions through various mediums.

In 2019, HAVS embarked on her musical journey, beginning to construct her own unique sonic identity. She quickly gained local recognition, and soon found herself capturing the attention of esteemed platforms such as Virgin Radio, Sirius XM, and Canadian Musician Magazine. The following year, she embarked on a showcase across Canada, solidifying her position as an emerging force in the music industry. HAVS independently embarked on an overseas tour.

More recently, HAVS began incorporating sound healing into her creation process. This approach magnifies the soothing yet empowering effects of her music, allowing her to delve deeper into the realm of sonic exploration.

Tune in to the Ace Burpee Show each Friday through the month of June - we will play a HAVS song in the 9am hour!

Learn more:

https://havshavshavs.com/

https://www.instagram.com/havshavshavs

Huge shoutout to our friends at Manitoba Music for generously supporting our Local Artist of the Month program!

Are you or someone you know interested in being considered as a Local Artist of the Month? Please email amber.saleem@bellmedia.ca

This feature is brought to you by our friends at Manitoba Music - Manitoba Music is the hub of Manitoba’s vibrant music community.

They are a member-based, not-for-profit industry association working with over 750 members in all facets of the music industry, including artists and bands, studios, agents, managers, songwriters, venues, promoters, producers, and beyond. Manitoba Music serves all genres, from rock to roots, hip hop to hardcore, country to classical, and everything in between.