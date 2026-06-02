June is Filipino Heritage Month! All month long, the Ace Burpee Show and Magz & Mandy will be highlighting the Winnipeg Filipino community including events, businesses, celebrations, community leaders, and much more!
Sponsored by JS Furniture.
Here are just some of the many events you can take in, courtesy of the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba.
MAY 29
CELEBRATION OF FAITH
PCCM, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
MAY 30
UBEVERSE FESTIVAL
May 30- June 7 at Participating Locations in Winnipeg
June 6-7 - On-Site Festival at Tyndall Park
JUNE 6
FLAG RAISING AND OPENING CEREMONY
PCCM, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MUSIKALAYAAN
Hosted by Filipino Music and Arts Association of Canada Inc.
FSG Event Hall, 6:00 PM- 9:00PM
JUNE 8
YOUTH AND ADULT CONVERSATION CAFE
Prairie Rose School Gym, 105 Lucas Ave, 6:00 PM- 8:30 PM
JUNE 10
SHARING CIRCLE
PCCM, 5:30 PM- 8:00 PM
JUNE 12
MAFTI
Hosted by MAFTI /Venue: TBA, Time: TBA
PHILIPPINE HERITAGE & INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Hosted by SOFEA, Inc., Maples Collegiate, 5:00- 8:00 PM
JUNE 13
CULTURAL EXCHANGE
Maples Collegiate, 6:00 PM- 8:30 PM
TATSULOK 3- OPM-MUSIKA SINGERS MANITOBA
Tec Voc Theatre, 7:00 PM– 9:00 PM
JUNE 16
MABUHAY DISTRICT AGM
TBD, 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM
JUNE 19
KNIGHT OF RIZAL WREATH LAYING
Corner of Dr. Rizal Way and Old Commonwealth Path, Time: 5:00 PM
NOLI ET FILI- A NEW OPERA/ZARZUELA (excerpts in concert)
PCCM, Time: 6:00 PM
JUNE 20
PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENCE BALL
Victoria Inn, 6:00 PM
JUNE 27
MULTICULTURAL PICNIC IN THE PARK
TBD, 10:00 AM- 1:00PM