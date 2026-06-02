June is Filipino Heritage Month! All month long, the Ace Burpee Show and Magz & Mandy will be highlighting the Winnipeg Filipino community including events, businesses, celebrations, community leaders, and much more!

Sponsored by JS Furniture.

Here are just some of the many events you can take in, courtesy of the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba.

MAY 29

CELEBRATION OF FAITH

PCCM, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

MAY 30

UBEVERSE FESTIVAL

May 30- June 7 at Participating Locations in Winnipeg

June 6-7 - On-Site Festival at Tyndall Park

JUNE 6

FLAG RAISING AND OPENING CEREMONY

PCCM, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

MUSIKALAYAAN

Hosted by Filipino Music and Arts Association of Canada Inc.

FSG Event Hall, 6:00 PM- 9:00PM

JUNE 8

YOUTH AND ADULT CONVERSATION CAFE

Prairie Rose School Gym, 105 Lucas Ave, 6:00 PM- 8:30 PM

JUNE 10

SHARING CIRCLE

PCCM, 5:30 PM- 8:00 PM

JUNE 12

MAFTI

Hosted by MAFTI /Venue: TBA, Time: TBA

PHILIPPINE HERITAGE & INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Hosted by SOFEA, Inc., Maples Collegiate, 5:00- 8:00 PM

JUNE 13

CULTURAL EXCHANGE

Maples Collegiate, 6:00 PM- 8:30 PM

TATSULOK 3- OPM-MUSIKA SINGERS MANITOBA

Tec Voc Theatre, 7:00 PM– 9:00 PM

JUNE 16

MABUHAY DISTRICT AGM

TBD, 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM

JUNE 19

KNIGHT OF RIZAL WREATH LAYING

Corner of Dr. Rizal Way and Old Commonwealth Path, Time: 5:00 PM

NOLI ET FILI- A NEW OPERA/ZARZUELA (excerpts in concert)

PCCM, Time: 6:00 PM

JUNE 20

PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENCE BALL

Victoria Inn, 6:00 PM

JUNE 27

MULTICULTURAL PICNIC IN THE PARK

TBD, 10:00 AM- 1:00PM