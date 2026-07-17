Win With Kim & Lexie - Pride Drag Lunch

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest’s Pride Drag Lunch returns Sunday, August 2nd at The Bourbon Tap & Grill and you’re invited!

Listen to Kim & Lexie every morning this week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the Pride Drag Lunch.

Get ready for a fabulous lunch filled with delicious food and jaw-dropping performances by amazing drag queens SEVYNN and VENOM VON SNAPS.

Can’t wait to win? Grab your tickets today here . Tickets are only $40 which includes lunch and one complimentary coffee, tea juice or water.

Proceeds benefit the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest programs.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00am Eastern Time (ET) on July 20, 2026 and closes on July 24, 2026 at 9:59am ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $80 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.