Win With Kim & Lexie - Pride Drag Lunch

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest’s Pride Drag Lunch returns Sunday, August 2nd at The Bourbon Tap & Grill and you’re invited!
Listen to Kim & Lexie every morning this week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the Pride Drag Lunch.
Get ready for a fabulous lunch filled with delicious food and jaw-dropping performances by amazing drag queens SEVYNN and VENOM VON SNAPS.
Can’t wait to win? Grab your tickets today here. Tickets are only $40 which includes lunch and one complimentary coffee, tea juice or water.
Proceeds benefit the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest programs.