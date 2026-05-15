Win With Kim & Lexie - Landmark Cinemas

Virgin Radio has your chance to win with Landmark Cinemas! Listen to Virgin Radio Mornings with Kim & Lexie every day this week for your chance to WIN a Movie Night Out at Landmark Cinemas – For Movie Lovers!
Your next night at the movies awaits. See what’s playing and book your movie night out at LandmarkCinemas.com.
And don’t forget to reward your love of movies with Landmark EXTRAS. A movie rewards program that gives you more of what you want – FREE movies and treats. With three rewarding membership options, the choice and extras are yours. Join today at LandmarkExtras.com.
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