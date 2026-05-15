Win With Kim & Lexie - Landmark Cinemas

Virgin Radio has your chance to win with Landmark Cinemas! Listen to Virgin Radio Mornings with Kim & Lexie every day this week for your chance to WIN a Movie Night Out at Landmark Cinemas – For Movie Lovers!

Your next night at the movies awaits. See what’s playing and book your movie night out at LandmarkCinemas.com.

And don’t forget to reward your love of movies with Landmark EXTRAS. A movie rewards program that gives you more of what you want – FREE movies and treats. With three rewarding membership options, the choice and extras are yours. Join today at LandmarkExtras.com.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 10:00am Eastern Time (ET) on May 19, 2026 and closes on May 22, 2026 at 9:59am ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the four (4) Prizes is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.