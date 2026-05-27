Kim & Lexie - Shoppers Drug Mart

Get ready for the Bonus Redemption Event at Shoppers Drug Mart, running from Friday, May 29 to Wednesday, June 03!

It’s the best time to get more for your PC Optimum points and kickstart your summer shopping! Grab fresh beauty finds, sun care, and everything else you need.

Listen to Kim & Lexie every morning this week for your chance to win $200 to Shoppers Drug Mart!

Summer made easy, at Shoppers Drug Mart. Shop in-store or online.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on May 25, 2026 and closes on May 29, 2026 at 9:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.