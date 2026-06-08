The RunSport Victoria Track Classic returns on June 12, 2026, continuing a proud tradition that began in 1988. Over the years, this premier track and field event has welcomed Olympic, Paralympic, and future international stars as they pursued athletic excellence. Local legends including Debbie Scott, Dave Campbell, and Angela Chalmers have all competed at the Track Classic before going on to represent Canada on the world stage. Join athletes, families, and sports fans for an exciting day of competition and community as Victoria celebrates the next generation of track and field talent.

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