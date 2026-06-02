Victoria HarbourCats 2026 Season

Catch all the excitement of summer baseball with the Victoria HarbourCats! From opening pitch to the final out, HarbourCats games offer affordable family fun, exciting on-field action, themed promotions, special events, and unforgettable experiences at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. Whether you’re a longtime fan or attending your first game, there are ticket options for everyone, including single-game tickets, flex packs, season tickets, and group experiences.

Visit the HarbourCats website to view the schedule, purchase tickets, and learn more about upcoming promotions and events