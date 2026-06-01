The I Do Booth at Victoria Pride Festival 2026

Love takes centre stage at Pride in the Park with The I Do Booth! Created by Fêtes by Linda, this grassroots initiative offers 2SLGBTQIA+ couples an accessible, inclusive, and affirming opportunity to legally marry or renew their vows during the Victoria Pride Festival.

Join the celebration on July 12 as couples share their special moments surrounded by community, love, and Pride. Plus, 107.3 Virgin Radio’s Bailey & Johnny will be on-site serving as official witnesses for the ceremonies throughout the day.

The I Do Booth is powered by community support, and donations help make these meaningful celebrations possible. Learn more about the initiative and how you can contribute at The I Do Booth.