Sweet Street 2026 at Westshore Town Centre

Get ready for the sweetest day of the summer! Sweet Street returns to Westshore Town Centre on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, bringing together nearly 40 local vendors for a delicious celebration of desserts, treats, and family fun.

From gourmet cookies, donuts, macarons, ice cream, cotton candy, funnel cakes, and international sweets, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, music, games, giveaways, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. New this year, the event space will be fully licensed, featuring dessert-inspired cocktails, beer, and cider from Ryes & Shine Distillery.

Be sure to stop by the Virgin Radio Victoria booth and say hello to Angelina Rai, who will be broadcasting live from the event. Admission is free, making Sweet Street the perfect summer outing for families, friends, and dessert lovers of all ages.

For more information, visit Westshore Town Centre. 🍭🍩🍦