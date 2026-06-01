Support injured, sick and orphaned wildlife across Vancouver Island with the 2026 BC SPCA Wild ARC Online Raffle. From June 1 to June 18, every ticket purchased helps the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) continue caring for up to 3,000 wild animals each year as they recover and return to the wild.

Buy your tickets online for a chance to win one of five incredible prizes while supporting essential wildlife rehabilitation efforts in our community.

Ticket prices:• 1 for $10• 3 for $25• 10 for $50• 25 for $100

Ticket sales end June 18 at 11:59pm. Draw date is June 19 at 12:00pm.

Get your tickets and learn more at BC SPCA Wild ARC Raffle

Follow BC SPCA Wild ARC on Facebook and BC SPCA for updates.