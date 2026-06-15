75 Doors: Unlock the Potential of Youth with Big Brothers Big Sisters

More than 150 children in our community are currently waiting to be matched with a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria Capital Region. Through the 75 Doors campaign, community members and businesses can help change that. Each $2,500 sponsorship or pledge opens one door to mentorship, helping connect a child with a caring adult role model. The goal is to open 75 doors and create 75 life-changing mentoring matches for local youth waiting for support, guidance, and connection. Learn more, sponsor a door, or donate today through Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria Capital Region.