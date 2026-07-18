Win the Ultimate Week of Veuve Experience at Brentwood Bay Resort!

Celebrate summer in style with Brentwood Bay Resort and 107.3 Virgin Radio!

Listen to Mornings with Bailey and Johnny for your chance to win two tickets to all THREE signature Week of Veuve events at Brentwood Bay Resort—a prize valued at $900!

Your prize includes:

🥂 Chapeaux & Champagne Lunch – a three-course waterfront lunch with Veuve Clicquot pairings.

✨ Sips & Stargazing – champagne, sweet treats, and an unforgettable guided stargazing experience.

☀️ Exclusive Veuve Pool Party – a luxurious afternoon featuring Veuve Clicquot, live DJ entertainment, chef-crafted canapés, and poolside access.

Tune in to Mornings with Bailey and Johnny for your chance to win this unforgettable Week of Veuve experience from Brentwood Bay Resort!

Prizing is 19+ with valid government ID for all Week of Veuve experiences