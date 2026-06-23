Win a $75 Firehouse Subs Gift Card

Freshly toasted, stacked high & crafted to satisfy: 107.3 Virgin Radio has your chance at a $75 Firehouse Subs Gift Card!

THIS FRIDAY ONLY: Firehouse Subs is bringing the flavour *and* the savings!

Buy a sub & get the second one off with promo code BCBOGO50. Two great subs, one hot deal!

Enjoy Firehouse Subs® fan favorite, the Hook & Ladder! Made-to-order with smoked turkey, honey ham, and Monterey Jack cheese on a perfectly toasted roll. Or take your pick of their hottest menu items: Italian, Meatball or Spicy Cajun Chicken… and now the flavor doesn’t stop at subs — Firehouse Subs is now serving up French fries! Hot, crispy, and the perfect sidekick to your favorite sub.

With 14 locations across British Columbia, it’s easy to grab a hot & hearty sub close to home! Order through the Firehouse Subs app and earn points towards free subs or visit in stores.