Sweet Street! Listen For Your Chance To Win

Sweet Street is back at Westshore Town Centre on Saturday, June 20, and 107.3 Virgin Radio is giving listeners a chance to win a $50 Sweet Street Gift Card with a special All or Nothing twist!

Listen to Mornings with Bailey & Johnny and play All or Nothing: Sweet Street Trivia Challenge. Answer Sweet Street-themed trivia questions for your chance to win and treat yourself to one of the sweetest events of the summer.

Use your gift card at Sweet Street to enjoy treats from nearly 40 local vendors, including gourmet cookies, mini donuts, ice cream, cotton candy, macarons, bubble tea, funnel cakes, and more. Plus, enjoy music, family-friendly activities, giveaways, and the full Sweet Street festival atmosphere from 11AM–3PM on June 20 at Westshore Town Centre.

For more info about Sweet Street click here