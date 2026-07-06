Listen Friday afternoons with Angelina Rai on 107.3 Virgin Radio for your chance to win 1 of 10 Black Fly Beachside Giveaway Prize Packs, each valued at $350.

Each prize pack includes:

Black Fly x Chilly Moose Backpack Cooler

Black Fly Magnetic Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Large sandproof, waterproof Beach Blanket

2 Black Fly Tank Tops

2 Pairs of Black Fly Sunglasses

It’s everything you need to kick back, soak up the sunshine, and make the most of summer.

Listen every Friday afternoon with Angelina Rai for your chance to win!