Listen Friday afternoons with Angelina Rai on 107.3 Virgin Radio for your chance to win 1 of 10 Black Fly Beachside Giveaway Prize Packs, each valued at $350.
Each prize pack includes:
- Black Fly x Chilly Moose Backpack Cooler
- Black Fly Magnetic Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Large sandproof, waterproof Beach Blanket
- 2 Black Fly Tank Tops
- 2 Pairs of Black Fly Sunglasses
It’s everything you need to kick back, soak up the sunshine, and make the most of summer.
Listen every Friday afternoon with Angelina Rai for your chance to win!