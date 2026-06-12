Find our Virgin Radio Street Squad around the Lower Mainland at the hottest, fun events! Check out where they will be this week;

Tuesday, June 16th from 2pm to 6pm - Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at New Westminster SkyTrain Station as they hand out FREE 2-for-1 Freshslice Pizza vouchers to listeners!

Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at New Westminster SkyTrain Station as they hand out FREE 2-for-1 Freshslice Pizza vouchers to listeners! Wednesday, June 17th at Time TBA - Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at Surrey Soccer Fan Zones as they play exciting games with attendees for a chance to win free swag!

Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at Surrey Soccer Fan Zones as they play exciting games with attendees for a chance to win free swag! Thursday, June 18th from 2pm to 6pm - 94.5 Virgin Radio will be broadcasting live from Canada House in North Vancouver, offering listeners a chance to play games & score prizes with the Virgin Radio Street Squad and enjoy the hottest hits with Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout!

94.5 Virgin Radio will be broadcasting live from Canada House in North Vancouver, offering listeners a chance to play games & score prizes with the Virgin Radio Street Squad and enjoy the hottest hits with Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout! Saturday, June 20th from 11am to 3pm - Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at UBC Robson Square as they hand out FREE Sentinel Storage bags to listeners!

Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at UBC Robson Square as they hand out FREE Sentinel Storage bags to listeners! Sunday, June 21st from 10am to 2pm - Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad at UBC Robson Square as they hand out FREE Sentinel Storage bags to listeners!

Looking for our Virgin Radio Street Squad to be at your next event? Send us an email at promovan@bellmedia.ca. Virgin Radio Street Squad is sponsored by Sentinel Storage and Freshslice Pizza.