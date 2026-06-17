Teddy Swims: The UGLY Tour

Vancouver, you’re in for a treat! Teddy Swims is bringing The UGLY Tour to Rogers Arena on November 6!

Known for his unique sound that masterfully blends pop, rock, soul, and country influences, Teddy Swims is sure to blow you away. He rose to the spotlight in 2019 by posting viral YouTube covers of artists like Michael Jackson and Shania Twain, which garnered millions of streams and led to a record deal with Warner Records by year’s end. His discography includes his debut EP Unlearning (2021), a holiday collection, and the Billboard 200-charting EP Tough Love (2022). His 2023 debut album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), featured his breakthrough Hot 100-charting single, “Lose Control.”

Tickets on sale here.