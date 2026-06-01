Late-night fun returns to Playland!

Make summer nights count this July and August with late-night openings on select Fridays and Saturdays! Playland stays open until 9:00pm, giving you more time for thrills, rides, and fun—plus Fun and Thrill passes are just $30 after 5:00pm.

Looking for the best value? A Playland Season Pass gives you unlimited access plus exclusive perks just for passholders. Season Pass perks vary by pass and may include unlimited rides and attractions, Buddy Tickets to bring friends along, a Pizza & Play voucher for extra value & opening‑weekend admission to the PNE Fair.