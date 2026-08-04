Pirate Pak Day 2026

For one day each year, British Columbians are invited to experience one of the province’s most iconic dining traditions. On Wednesday, August 12. , White Spot’s Legendary Pirate Pak Day returns to restaurants across BC. It’s the rare chance for guests of all ages — yes, adults too — to order a Pirate Pak served in its famous paper boat, with $2 from every purchase supporting Zajac Ranch’s programs for children and young adults with serious medical conditions and physical and developmental disabilities.

It’s the one day of the year when White Spot restaurants are filled with pirate fun and adventure. Restaurants get decked out in pirate decor, team members and guests are given permission to talk like a pirate, and everyone, young and old(er) mateys alike, gets to embrace being a kid. For almost 60 years, the iconic Pirate Pak has been a beloved staple across British Columbia, served in its famous 100% recyclable and compostable paper boat. On August 12th, whether it’s your first Pirate Pak or your fiftieth, everyone’s invited to come dig in.

Pirate Pak Day has long solidified itself as an annual highlight in the White Spot calendar, with over $532,061 Pirate Paks sold since its inception. This includes serving enough chocolate “gold” coins to build a stack nearly 1.6 kilometers high and scooped more than 1.3 million ounces of ice cream. Served in the famous buccaneers’ boat, each Pirate Pak includes a limited selection of burgers and classic entrees, fresh local fries, creamy coleslaw, premium rich ice cream, and the treasured ‘gold’ coin.

For the full Pirate Pak Day menu, visit whitespot.ca/piratepakday.

*Pirate Pak Day menu and offer is not available at airport locations or onboard BC Ferries.

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