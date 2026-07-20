Live On Location: Planet Fitness White Rock Grand Opening

On Monday, July 27th, join Mike Tagami & the Virgin Radio Street Squad live on location at the Grand Opening of Planet Fitness in White Rock!

Stop by Grandview Corners from 2pm to 6pm to enjoy the latest hits, play fun games & enter for a chance to win AMAZING prizes!

At Planet Fitness White Rock, BC, they make sure their club is clean and welcoming, their team members are friendly, and their certified trainers are ready to help. Whether you’re a first-time gym user or a fitness veteran, you’ll always have a home in their Judgement Free Zone®. Download their free PF mobile app and get access to hundreds of workout videos, a personal fitness tracker, partner rewards and discounts and more.