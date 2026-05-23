Live On Location: Oakridge Park

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Oakridge Park on Thursday, May 28th with 94.5 Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora & the Virgin Radio Street Squad, live on location from 10am to 2pm!

Curate a whole new wardrobe at iconic flagship stores and one-of-a-kind boutiques. Explore six indoor and outdoor live-music venues, plus a permanent residency from Goh Ballet!

At Time Out Market Vancouver, you’ll experience the city’s most celebrated chefs and rising culinary talents under one roof: 20 kitchens, 18 chefs.

Tune in & you’ll have plenty of chances to win a $100 Oakridge Park Shopping Spree throughout the broadcast!

Enjoy easy access from the Oakridge-41st Avenue SkyTrain Station on the Canada Line.