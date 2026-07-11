Live On Location: Fresh St. Market’s Salmon & Berry Festival

On Saturday, July 18th, join 94.5 Virgin Radio live on location at Fresh St. Market’s Salmon & Berry Festival! They’ll be at the Kitsilano location from 11am to 3pm with chances to win Virgin Radio swag, Sentinel Storage bags and MORE!

Get a taste of summer at this amazing 1-day sale, featuring 10,000lbs of local, wild-caught, fresh Pacific Sockeye Salmon & berries. Grab a delicious BBQ Sockeye Salmon Burger & Fresh St. Market Bottled Spring Water for only $10.99!

Bring the whole family to enjoy free face painting, music, delicious treats & fun for everyone!