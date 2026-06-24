Step through the looking glass… the 2026 Khatsahlano Street Party returns to the heart of Kitsilano on Saturday, July 11th!

The 2026 musical program is a massive celebration of regional talent, scheduling performances across a series of vibrant street stages – including artists like Uncle Strut, Felicia and the Jazz Rejects, Concrete Vehicles, Leo D.E Johnson, Chopping Spree!, Big Rig, Emmett Jerome, Jian & Kitten Co. and more!

Beyond the sprawling music footprint, families will find an entire sector dedicated to all-ages fun at Trafalgar Street with the return of the beloved Khats Kids Zone, complete with its own dedicated Kids Stage, interactive games, and community performances. Between sets, the expected 150,000+ festival-goers can sample from 50+ of the city’s finest food trucks, explore immersive shopping setups from over 300 local West 4th merchants and artisans, and seek out whimsical visual surprises hidden along the 10-block stretch:

● Beverage Gardens presented by Stanley Park Brewing, Vancouver Island Brewing, Olé, and Rumblers

● Italian Chamber of Commerce in Canada West Lambrusco Wine Garden

● Garden Party Stage & Wine at Larch

● Chapman’s Ice Cream Chill Zone

● Tacofino Garden with Tacos + Margs

● 50+ Food Trucks & Patios

● 10 blocks of Local Vendors

● Live Art, Merchant Pop-ups, Interactive Selfie Stations

● Wonderland Craft stations and White Rabbit Scavenger Hunt

To find out more about the Khatsahlano Street Party, click here!